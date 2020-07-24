State leaders work to change long delay in Covid-19 test results

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– At the beginning of the pandemic, test results were coming back in two to three days. But now as testing increases across the state and nation, that turnaround time is getting longer.

For Sarah Sage, she’s a mother of three and took one of her sons to get tested for Covid-19 after he spiked a fever on Wednesday. She tells News 8 she made an appointment with the pediatrician and brought him in the next day.

After he was tested, the nurse informed her of the delay in getting test results back.

“‘Okay well, we’ll let you know in five weeks.’ And I’m like ‘what? Five weeks? What does that do for anyone anywhere in the world? Five weeks is ridiculous,'” said Sage.

Sage immediately took her son to a new testing site where the results would get back in a couple days. Unfortunately, Sage isn’t the only one dealing with a weeks long delay in getting test results back.

It’s a reality for so many others here in Connecticut, and a reality Senator Richard Blumenthal is working to change.

“For testing, a week is like a lifetime, a lot can happen in a week. A person can come in contact with other people. That’s why contact tracing is so critically important and it’s achievable only if there are rapid results,” said Blumenthal.

That’s why Senator Blumenthal is pushing for the Heroes Act.

“There’s already been billions of dollars allocated for testing, and the Heroes Act has billions of dollars more.”

Right now the Heroes Act would provide 75 billion dollars for increased testing capacity.

In the meantime, Governor Ned Lamont also addressed the issue with major testing delays on Friday. He says the answer we need right now lies within our state’s borders.

“Using more of our own labs every chance we can using our hospitals there were getting rapid turnaround,” said Lamont.