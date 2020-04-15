State of CT wants judge to toss out ACLU lawsuit, prisoners claim they have not been properly protected from coronavirus

Conn. (WTNH) — The State of Connecticut asked a judge to toss out a lawsuit from prisoners who claim they aren’t being adequately protected from the pandemic Wednesday.

The ACLU filed the suit April 3 to seek “immediate action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the number of people who are incarcerated in Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) prisons and jails.”

The suit was filed on behalf of the Connecticut Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (CCDLA) and six individuals who are currently incarcerated, including one man with an autoimmune condition and another scheduled for release in May.

Wednesday, at a hearing for the suit, the State asked the judge to toss out the lawsuit from prisoners who claim they aren’t being adequately protected during from the virus.

The ACLU said the State hasn’t done enough to keep prisoners clean and provide adequate medical care or keep inmates socially-distanced.

The State says the executive branch should decide changes to confinement conditions.