State officials restrict visitors to senior living facilities to essential personnel only

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials are taking extra steps to protect the state’s senior citizens as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
For the next 30 days, nursing homes and long-term senior care facilities will operate on restricted access after an executive order issued by Department of Public Health Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell.
Only essential personnel (listed below) will be allowed in:
- First responders, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, firefighting and emergency management personnel.
- Family members, domestic partners or other persons designated by a patient only when the facility’s medical director, a licensed physician or advance practice registered nurse has determined such patient to be at the end stage of life with death being imminent.
- Any person authorized by law to oversee or investigate the provision of care and services.
- Service providers who are required to do maintenance or repair necessary without delay for the facility’s continued operation.
Any individuals permitted access to the facility will need to undergo a risk screening for COVID-19 by facility staff using appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in accordance with CDC guidance documents.
“Commissioner Coleman-Mitchell and all officials recognize the difficulty this poses for residents who want to visit with their loved ones,” officials said in a news release. “These restrictions are not imposed lightly, but they are absolutely critical to protecting the most vulnerable residents from a disease that poses a severe risk to their health and safety.”
The order came after SEIU 1199 asked Governor Ned Lamont for clear guidelines and protocols to help protect the senior community.