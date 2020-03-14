State officials restrict visitors to senior living facilities to essential personnel only

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials are taking extra steps to protect the state’s senior citizens as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

For the next 30 days, nursing homes and long-term senior care facilities will operate on restricted access after an executive order issued by Department of Public Health Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell.

Only essential personnel (listed below) will be allowed in:

First responders, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, firefighting and emergency management personnel.

Family members, domestic partners or other persons designated by a patient only when the facility’s medical director, a licensed physician or advance practice registered nurse has determined such patient to be at the end stage of life with death being imminent.

Any person authorized by law to oversee or investigate the provision of care and services.

Service providers who are required to do maintenance or repair necessary without delay for the facility’s continued operation.

Any individuals permitted access to the facility will need to undergo a risk screening for COVID-19 by facility staff using appropriate Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in accordance with CDC guidance documents.

“Commissioner Coleman-Mitchell and all officials recognize the difficulty this poses for residents who want to visit with their loved ones,” officials said in a news release. “These restrictions are not imposed lightly, but they are absolutely critical to protecting the most vulnerable residents from a disease that poses a severe risk to their health and safety.”

The order came after SEIU 1199 asked Governor Ned Lamont for clear guidelines and protocols to help protect the senior community.