State officials urge people to get tested, especially if returning from holiday gatherings

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With travelers returning from holiday gatherings, federal officials are warning of a surge upon a surge. And state officials are pushing for people to continue getting tested even if they have no symptoms.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz toured Yale New Haven Health’s COVID-19 pop up testing site at the New Haven Boys and Girls Club to encourage people to get tested, especially if they’ve traveled for the holiday.

One of the people being tested was New Haven Alderman Brian Wingate.

“I lost my brother a week and a half ago just before Thanksgiving,” said Wingate.

By getting tested, Wingate hopes to encourage others to do the same, determined to prevent his family’s tragedy from happening to someone else’s.

“Just trying to do my part,” he said.

It’s personal for Bysiewicz, too.

“In my family, we lost a brother-in-law,” she said. “And his son, too.

“If you are someone who went out of the state or traveled, please get tested now that you are back,” said the state’s second in command.

Preliminary reports about the Thanksgiving holiday in Connecticut show many residents appear to be heeding the warnings.

Hartford HealthCare reports testing at Bradley International Airport’s new drive-through site has stayed strong over the last week. The Airport Authority and AAA both say their surveys show many people opted to stay home.

But in a letter to the Governor, a group of unaffiliated doctors and nurses continue to voice concerns over packed intensive care units, writing that the next one to three weeks are critical for saving lives.

Testing, of course, continues to play a key role in flattening the curve.

“Many people are walking around and are asymptomatic. So they may be spreading it to others,” said the Lt. Governor.