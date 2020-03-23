State parks remain open but keep your distance when using them

(WTNH)– State parks and forests remain open across Connecticut but Governor Ned Lamont is reminding people that if you use the parks to keep your distance from people.
Lamont also says parks should not be used for group activities, only solitary recreation.
You should plan ahead because most park amenities and indoor facilities are closed.
The Tower at Sleeping Giant State Park is also closed. Officials say that there were too many people hiking up to it and the narrow pathways inside is not adequate for social distancing.
You can still hike but the tower is closed indefinitely.