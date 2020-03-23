State parks remain open but keep your distance when using them

(WTNH)– State parks and forests remain open across Connecticut but Governor Ned Lamont is reminding people that if you use the parks to keep your distance from people.

Lamont also says parks should not be used for group activities, only solitary recreation.

Instead of choosing a more popular spot like Hammonasset Beach State Park, Sleeping Giant State Park or Bluff Point State Park, try a park you may not have visited before or one close to your home. Full list here: https://t.co/lXFv6fVfgp #StaySafeOutdoors #CTTrailsLessTraveled pic.twitter.com/CcePRUzctH — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) March 21, 2020

You should plan ahead because most park amenities and indoor facilities are closed.

The Tower at Sleeping Giant State Park is also closed. Officials say that there were too many people hiking up to it and the narrow pathways inside is not adequate for social distancing.

The tower at Sleeping Giant State Park is closed. The hallways and ramps in the tower do not allow adequate space for social distancing. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please visit lesser-used state parks and forests. See full list here: https://t.co/4OFDtQJAKQ — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) March 22, 2020

You can still hike but the tower is closed indefinitely.