State partnering with Health Equity Solutions to inform underserved residents, communities of color about facts and myths surrounding COVID-19 vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state is making efforts to make sure all communities, especially those of color, receive information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont announced his administration would be partnering with Health Equity Solutions to reach out to local communities about the vaccine. A large focus will be communities of color that have been “disproportionately impacted” in access to health care.

The nonprofit organization, which is based in Hartford, advocates and promotes policies, programs and practices that result in equitable health care access, regardless of race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status.

Under the partnership, the nonprofit plans to reach more than 10,000 people of color living in Connecticut over a three-month span to share facts and dispel myths about the COVID-19 vaccine. The organization also plans to address issues concerning distrust of the medical system within the Black community.

Officials said the focus will be on faith-based and education-based networks in order to reach the state’s widest audiences.

“This partnership is paramount to our broader efforts to ensure that we reach every single person we can, particularly in our communities of color,” Governor Lamont said in a news release. “The team at Health Equity Solutions and their community partnerships have a track record of proven success, and we’re excited to work with them during this unprecedented time to bring information to those who need it most.”

“It was incredibly important to me that Health Equity Solutions not only identify the challenges to health equity but that we become a part of the solution,” added Dr. Tekisha Dwan Everette, executive director of Health Equity Solutions. “We wish there was not a pandemic at all, but we are ready, willing, and able to make sure that people have accurate information to make a timely decision that is best for themselves and their family.”

“Our communities have been underserved and sometimes abused by the health system in this country,” Reverend Dr. Boise Kimber, President of the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention, said. “Houses of faith are citadels of trust in Black communities. It makes sense for us to step up and help our communities understand the vaccine, and to learn to trust the health care system.”

Those interested in hosting an outreach event should email info@hesct.org for more information.