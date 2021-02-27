State preparing to vaccinate educators & school workers against COVID starting Monday

(WTNH) — Connecticut is gearing up for a big week, when it comes to COVID safety and schools.

Governor Ned Lamont announced that educators, teachers, administrators, and other workers, like bus drivers and food service workers, can line up for the vaccine starting Monday, March 1. This is also the same day Connecticut residents ages 55 and over can register for the COVID vaccine.

It’s an effort to get more kids back into the classrooms safely. It’s up to the school districts to organize the vaccine clinics for the workers who are with local kids every school day.

We have been trying to get information from several cities and towns as we get closer to the beginning of the new school week.

We know that Waterbury is organizing a vaccine clinic for teachers on Tuesday. Also, New Haven Public Schools will start vaccinating their educators on Wednesday.

This also comes after Connecticut’s largest teachers union, Connecticut Education Association (CEA), put out an ad calling for the governor to prioritize teachers in the vaccine distribution process.

News 8 spoke to Waterbury’s Director of Transportation Jeff Hunter about how critical this is for school bus drivers.

“It’s very critical; they take care of our precious cargo. And, our children need to be protected, and our schools need to be protected…[The bus drivers] want to protect themselves also,” Hutner said.

State health officials said it should take about a month to fully vaccinate all teachers and school staff across the state.