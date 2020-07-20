State Public Health Lab discovers false positive Covid-19 test results

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s State Public Health Laboratory has discovered false positive Covid-19 test results.

On Monday, the Department of Public Health (DPH) says that they have uncovered a flaw in one of the testing systems it uses to test for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes Covid-19.

The flaw led to 90 of 144 people tested during June 15- July 17 to receive a false positive Covid test report.

DPH officials say that the false positive test results were discovered by scientists “during an examination of previously positive samples to determine the feasibility of testing “pooled” specimens at the state lab.”

The error has been reported to both the manufacturer and the federal Food and Drug Administration. The DPH is also making sure the patients are immediately notified.

Officials say that the test results were from a widely-used laboratory testing platform that the state lab started using on June 15.

“We have notified the healthcare facilities for everyone who received a false positive test result from our state laboratory,” said Acting Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford, MD, MPH. “Accurate and timely testing for the novel coronavirus is one of the pillars supporting effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the quick action of our team at the state lab, adjustments have already been made to ensure the accuracy of future test results from this platform.”

The exact cause of the false positive results is still under investigation.

The overall COVID-19 case numbers for Connecticut will now be adjusted downward because of these false positive tests if the re-testing still shows the impacted individuals to be negative.