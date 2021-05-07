State reporting 200+ ‘breakthrough cases’ of COVID in fully vaccinated people

(WTNH) — The state is now reporting more than 200 breakthrough COVID cases. A breakthrough case is someone who is fully vaccinated getting diagnosed with the virus.

So far, the data shows it is rare, with less than “.1 percent.” Health leaders say this is encouraging given the efficacy rate of the vaccines.

“It’s terrific news,” says Dr. Deidre Gifford, Acting Commissioner of the Department of Public Health. “We asked providers in Connecticut to tell the department whenever they have a case of COVID in a person who is fully vaccinated and of the over 1.4 million people who have completed their vaccine series in Connecticut, only 242 have been reported to the Department of Public Health.”

She stressed the vaccine is the most powerful tool against COVID-19. And it’s just a reminder that nothing is 100 percent effective in preventing it.