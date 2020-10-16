State submits draft of Covid-19 vaccination plan to CDC

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The state of Connecticut has submitted a draft of its Covid-19 vaccination plan to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Friday in response to the pandemic.

The plan is from the Governor’s Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory group and describes the distribution and management of a coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

The group also advises the governor on preparations for the vaccine and communicates critical medical information about the vaccine with the state’s residents.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory group is administered by the Connecticut Department of Public Health. For more details, click here.

You can read the full draft of the vaccination plan below.

If you have feedback on the plan, you can email COVID19.dph@ct.gov