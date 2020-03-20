‘Stay home, stay safe’: Gov. Lamont advises all non-essential businesses to close, residents to stay home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In his daily address Friday, Governor Ned Lamont announced a “Stay safe, stay at home” policy, telling all “non-essential” businesses to stay closed for an indefinite time period.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, gas stations and other essential businesses will remain open. He also asked that day cares stay opens as long as they can. People are advised to stay inside unless necessary.

The announcement came after the governors of New York and California made similar decisions to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Lamont also urged residents aged 70 and over to stay home for the foreseeable future.

So far, four people have died of COVID-19 in the state and 194 have tested positive.

