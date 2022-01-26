‘Stealth’ omicron subvariant found in Connecticut

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Scientists and health officials are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the omicron variant. This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, has been discovered in Connecticut, according to an associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health.

This variant is widely considered stealthier than the original version of omicron because particular genetic traits make it somewhat harder to detect. Some scientists worry it could also be more contagious.

“We detected the first BA.2 Omicron case in Connecticut,” Nathan Grubaugh posted to Twitter Tuesday. “[The] sample [was] collected on Jan. 8 from Fairfield County.”

Grubaugh explained both versions of the omicron variant were very similar.

“So immunity from BA.1 *should* protect against BA.2, and BA.2 *probably* won’t be any worse for vaccines,” he wrote. “But data are still pending.”

The mutant has been found in at least 40 countries, including the United States. Grubaugh said it appeared the new version of omicron is more transmissible, predicting “it will likely become the dominant SARS-CoV-2 in the US too.”

He also said that he does not think BA.2 will lead to a significant resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

“While it’s more transmissible than BA.1, there is a lot of recent population immunity from the BA.1 wave, and hopefully not as many susceptible people to infect,” Grubaugh said.

For now, the original version, known as BA.1, and BA.2 are considered subsets of omicron. But global health leaders could give it its own Greek letter name if it is deemed a globally significant “variant of concern.”

Doctors advise the same precautions they have all along: Get vaccinated and follow public health guidance about wearing masks, avoiding crowds and staying home when you’re sick.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.