SteraMist: The cleaner that’s disinfecting local businesses that wish to reopen on May 20

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Businesses around the state are taking new steps in order to reopen on May 20.

The extra procedures were put in place to keep workers and consumers safe.

Companies are now using a lot of decontamination services like JP Maguire Associates. Staff said they’ve been providing the service for five years, but no” it’s in top demand.

“We’ve been doing everything from offices that had outbreaks to manufacturing facilities,” said Brian Glasser, JP Maguire Director of Business Development. “We actually did recently a water treatment company that does filters.”

Workers use a product called SteraMist, which is approved by the government for deactivating coronavirus.

“It’s approved by the CDC, the FDA,” Glass said. “It’s a great product; it’s very safe to use. It’s basically a low concentration hydrogen peroxide; it’s passed through a laser which ionizes it.”

Glasser said the product cleans with a fog that does not leave a residue.

With COVID-19 testing and antibodies testing not widespread, a worker could still test positive right after a cleaning, but this kind of service gives employers a good baseline.

They can use it to monitor and track employee health in the future. While most clients are commercial and municipal, the business had a few real estate agents request residential cleanings.

“People want to show houses, or they want to sell their house or they’ve had…one was they did have an exposure and people were in the house,” he said.

Glasser recommends that companies and towns do their due diligence when choosing this type of service and look for companies that have been doing decontamination for a while. He also suggests researching the products being used.