Stonington seafood market sees drop in seafood prices during coronavirus crisis

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — At Seafood Etc. in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, the owner of the popular seafood market says the coronavirus crisis is driving down the price of seafood.

At this seafood market along the shoreline, the owner tells News 8, in the last few weeks she has seen a drop in seafood prices. Not only fish but also lobster.

Locally-caught lobster right now is going for $7.99/ pound. Last week that was $9.99 a pound, the owner tells News 8.

She has also seen a drop in fish prices: haddock and cod. She says when the crisis first began, fishermen were told to come back in because restaurants were closing and there wouldn’t be anyone to sell it to. But since then, the fishermen have gone back out.

One thing that seems to be saving markets like this is that it is Lent so people are buying fish, especially on Fridays.

The bottom line, there are fish in these markets to be bought and the prices are lower.