Stop & Shop limits store hours, designates shopping times for seniors only during coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH) — The grocery chain Stop & Shop is now limiting store hours and designating specific times for seniors-only shopping to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep shoppers healthy.
In a statement Monday, the grocery giant for more than 100 years said they are now limiting their store hours to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Monday, March 16th.
The change was made, Stop & Shop says, in an effort to give associates more time to unload inventory and stock shelves.
Additionally, effective Thursday, March 19th, the stores will be offering seniors-only shopping hours from 6:00 a.m.-7:30 a.m. Only shoppers over the age of 60 – the most vulnerable group to the virus, according to the CDC – will be permitted at that time.
This decision was made to practice effective social distancing.
Although Stop & Shop will not be requesting ID for entry, they request that we all respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for our older neighbors. Stop & Shop will reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group.– Stop & Shop
Stop & Shop says they are continuing to maintain high levels of hygiene and sanitation in its stores and online operations.
We’re also taking additional measures during this time, which include wiping down checkout areas including the belts and pin pads with disinfectant even more frequently.– Stop & Shop