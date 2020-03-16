Stop & Shop limits store hours, designates shopping times for seniors only during coronavirus pandemic

(WTNH) — The grocery chain Stop & Shop is now limiting store hours and designating specific times for seniors-only shopping to slow the spread of the coronavirus and keep shoppers healthy.

In a statement Monday, the grocery giant for more than 100 years said they are now limiting their store hours to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting Monday, March 16th.

The change was made, Stop & Shop says, in an effort to give associates more time to unload inventory and stock shelves.

Additionally, effective Thursday, March 19th, the stores will be offering seniors-only shopping hours from 6:00 a.m.-7:30 a.m. Only shoppers over the age of 60 – the most vulnerable group to the virus, according to the CDC – will be permitted at that time.

This decision was made to practice effective social distancing.

Although Stop & Shop will not be requesting ID for entry, they request that we all respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for our older neighbors. Stop & Shop will reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group. – Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop says they are continuing to maintain high levels of hygiene and sanitation in its stores and online operations.