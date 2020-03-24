1  of  3
Breaking News
Motor vehicle accident causes delay on I-84 Eastbound in Middlebury/Waterbury area Route 8 North in Thomaston closed due to multi-vehicle crash TRAFFIC: I-84 Westbound in Plainville sees delays following truck accident

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Stop & Shop, Mohegan Sun, more donate food during coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The nationwide grocer, as well as Connecticut’s casinos and a local college, are donating food to local food banks.

Mohegan Sun said it has full refrigerators and no customers, so it made a delivery — along with Mitchell College — Monday morning to the Salvation Army in New London.

Last week, the casino donated about 15,000 meals to a food bank in New London.

Mohegan said that donation will provide 18,000 meals to those in need.

Foxwoods is donating to that same food bank last Friday. It delivered 22,000 pounds of food to the Gemma E. Moran Food Bank.

Stop & Shop is also lending a helping hand to food banks right now. The grocer is donating $1 million to stock pantries across the region.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stop & Shop, Mohegan Sun, more donate food during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop & Shop, Mohegan Sun, more donate food during coronavirus outbreak"

Genysis Diagnostics first lab to perform coronavirus tests in CT

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Genysis Diagnostics first lab to perform coronavirus tests in CT"

How Coronavirus is impacting families hit hard by casino closures

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "How Coronavirus is impacting families hit hard by casino closures"

1st Coronavirus Case in New London County

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "1st Coronavirus Case in New London County"

Norwich restaurant finds success during coronavirus outbreak by selling toilet paper

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich restaurant finds success during coronavirus outbreak by selling toilet paper"

New London, Norwich city halls close to the public, employees operating by phone inside

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New London, Norwich city halls close to the public, employees operating by phone inside"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss