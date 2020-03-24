Stop & Shop, Mohegan Sun, more donate food during coronavirus outbreak

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The nationwide grocer, as well as Connecticut’s casinos and a local college, are donating food to local food banks.

Mohegan Sun said it has full refrigerators and no customers, so it made a delivery — along with Mitchell College — Monday morning to the Salvation Army in New London.

Last week, the casino donated about 15,000 meals to a food bank in New London.

Mohegan said that donation will provide 18,000 meals to those in need.

Foxwoods is donating to that same food bank last Friday. It delivered 22,000 pounds of food to the Gemma E. Moran Food Bank.

Stop & Shop is also lending a helping hand to food banks right now. The grocer is donating $1 million to stock pantries across the region.