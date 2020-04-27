Stratford dental office collecting used CPAP machines to assist with shortage of medical supplies

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stratford dental office is collecting old and un-needed medical equipment and turning it into something new and very much needed.

Brush and Floss Dental Center is collecting used CPAP machines. Dr. Gemma Kwolek works with patients with sleep apnea, and she knows there a lot of old CPAPs out there.

“So if people have a CPAP that’s stuck in their closet or under their bed, we’re asking them to donate them,” Dr. Kwolek said.

The insides of a CPAP can be turned into air-powered respirators for health care workers. Parts of the CPAP can also be used to refurbish the hospital ventilators that are so critical to treating patients with Covid-19.

Wayne Theriault had a CPAP his father wasn’t using anymore.

“It’s been sitting in my living room for a year now, so now we have a place where it’s going to be put to good use,” Theriault said.

Donors do not even have to get out of their cars.

“Place the CPAPs in their trunks. They don’t need to get out of the car,” Kwolek explained. “When they pull up, we’ll take the CPAP out of their trunk and replace it with our little goodie bag for them.”

While it looks like Connecticut has hit peak hospitalization without running out of ventilators, health care workers do still need CPAP machines and their parts.

“It’s a good opportunity for the general public to do something valuable to help because yes, there is still a need,” said Kwolek.

This is a two-day collection event, so they will be collecting CPAPs again Tuesday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brush and Floss Dental Center at 4949 Main Street in Stratford, about halfway between I-95 and the Merritt Parkway.