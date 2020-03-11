Stratford elementary school temporarily closing after student possibly comes into contact with coronavirus

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Stratford has announced that it’s temporarily closing Wilcoxson Elementary School after a student may have come into contact with coronavirus.

The closure comes as concerns over the virus continue to grow across the state and nation.

“For an abundance of caution for our students and staff, we are announcing the closure of Wilcoxson Elementary School effective tomorrow [Wednesday] through Friday of this week,” said Dr. Janet Robinson, Stratford Schools Superintendent. “During this period, we are bringing in folks for an extensive cleaning and sanitation of the building.”

“We are working hand and glove with our partners at the state health department to do what’s called a contact tracing — that is what we do in public health to determine when a person gets ill,” said Andrea Boissevain, Director of Health for the Town of Stratford.

Some neighbors said they agree with the extra precautions.

“I think every precaution that is being taken should be taken…absolutely, to ensure the safety of all people,” said Carla Kern, retired teach with Stratford Schools.

Others said they’re shocked to have the virus so close to home.

“You hear about this stuff on the news, but you never think it’s gonna be on your street,” said Tommy Shannon.

Robinson said she is in contact with the governor the department of education, to see what the next steps would be if the child is diagnosed.

As of now, no other schools are impacted. So far, there are two presumptive cases of coronavirus in the state.