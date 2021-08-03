Student starts petition after Quinnipiac University mandates masks on campus

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Mask mandates are not sitting well with some college students.

Vaccines are mandatory for most students and now masks are for many, too. It’s upsetting students who had hoped by getting the shot they could ditch the mask.

At Quinnipiac University, Master’s student Matthew Bruin started a petition. He’s upset the school-mandated vaccines before reintroducing the universal masking policy, likening it to a bait and switch for students who had hoped for a return to normal.

The petition has almost 1,000 signatures.

“Is there a coincidence that they release this mandate one day after making vaccinations due? Were they trying to get you vaccinated? ‘Oh, let’s give you some incentive’ just to take it away,” Bruin said.

Quinnipiac declined to comment on Bruin’s petition.

Sacred Heart says everyone wants to go back to normal, but as the Delta variant drives an upward trend of community transmission, they’re asking students and staff to be resilient and flexible.

“We all want to get back to normal and we’re excited to be on campus in a normal semester. We’re close. I think what we’ve learned over the last few weeks is that we’re close. We still have to be a little patient, a little flexible, a little understanding, and collectively, we’re going to get to normal. It’s just going to take a little longer than we all thought,” said Gary McNamara, Sacred Heart University Public Safety Executive Director.

UConn says it’s sticking with its universal indoor mask policy already in place.

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system says they’re going to make an official announcement sometime soon on what their policy will be.