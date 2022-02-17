NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While everyone has struggled during the pandemic, a new study has determined people who have had COVID-19 fare far worse mentally.

Researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System found that people who had COVID were 60% more likely to suffer from mental health problems than those not infected.

Disorders include anxiety, depression, drugs and alcohol use disorder. Also, the impairments consistent with what is commonly known as “brain fog:” confusion, a lack of focus and forgetfulness.

Yale Medicine Dr. Arman Fesharaki-Zadeh has seen an increasing number of patients from all age groups.

“The isolation. We are social creatures and this pandemic has unfortunately forced this eternal sense of isolation with no end in sight for some folks. The idea of uncertainty is a condition that human beings by nature, we’re not comfortable with,” he said. “That should be a starting point for everyone. Not being shy about the struggles, speaking to loved ones, speaking to professionals, speaking to therapists. That should be the starting point.”

It is a reality that needs to be acknowledged and addressed now before it becomes much more of a larger mental health crisis.