Suffield first responders welcome home EMS volunteer after battle with coronavirus

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Suffield EMS community was out in full force at Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital to welcome home one of their own after a near-deadly battle with Covid-19.

61-year-old John Ryan has been waiting for this day for 58 days.

“I wouldn’t wish Covid on my worst enemy. The disease itself, the delirium, the pain, the bleeding, the meds. Terrible. The isolation was the worst part,” said John Ryan, Suffield EMS.

Ryan is a volunteer with Suffield EMS. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic. His condition downgrading from stable to critical.

He was placed on a ventilator and required dialysis. But after a two month battle he was released from Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital.

Ryan says he took one for the team.

“There are people knowing what is going on with the pandemic that are coming in and volunteering days at a time to make sure that the calls go answered,” said Suffield EMS Chief John Spencer.

And this tight-knit first responder community was out in full force.

“It’s not just Suffield ambulance that’s there. Suffield Police Department’s there, our fire department’s there. Hartford Fire. American Medical Response. The first responders,” said Spencer.

The feeling is mutual.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much I feel for all these people,” said Ryan.

Now that full recovery is in sight, Ryan is focused on walking again by October so he can get back to the important work of responding to emergency calls.

“It would be like ripping my heart out not to go back. And so I want to go back. I want to be back in that truck. It’s a part of me now,” said Ryan.

And the chief says this battle isn’t over. They’re working on workers comp legislation to make sure the hospital bills are covered.