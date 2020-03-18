Supporting local businesses the aim of a Connecticut Strong online effort

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the business landscape shifting as a result of the coronavirus crowd concerns, one New Haven resident didn’t wait to act.

Khalilah L. Brown-Dean started a public document to let people know which local businesses are open and what services they are providing.

“I am a resident like everyone else and what I know is that small businesses are the backbone of this community,” says Brown-Dean.

To help keep that backbone in place she asked people on social media to give names of which restaurants were doing delivery and carry out for their food. The response was tremendous and the public is able to add to the growing list. She also encourages people to buy gift cards to the restaurants.

“They’re struggling like everyone else to figure how do you run your business and still run your household. They’re concerned about their employees. They’ve had to downsize.”

She stresses that small businesses not only employ a lot of people, they contribute to schools and the community part of the New Haven region.

And the site is always being updated. For the link, click here.