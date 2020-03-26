Tailor in Madison sews protective masks for free to keep community safe during coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — We’ve seen so many great stories of local businesses pitching in to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, often volunteering their time and money. One tailor in Madison is doing just that: sewing face masks for free for whomever needs one.

On a normal Spring day Angie Lu tailors in Madison would be filled with prom dresses and wedding gowns waiting to be fitted. But with the coronavirus outbreak business is a little slower than normal. So, owner Lina Demasi – who’s been sewing for more than 60 years – needed to find something to do.

Demasi told News 8 Tuesday afternoon she loves to create and design, and she was more than happy to jump on on this project to help people during this crisis.

Her daughter, Theresa Balzano, told News 8 her niece is a physician at Yale and heard about New York Governor Cuomo’s request for anyone who sews to make masks. She thought it would be a great idea for her mom.

“When I asked if she could make masks, she – with no hesitance – said ‘of course,'” said Balzano.

Demasi came to this country in 1974 from Italy – one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Watching her work at her shop in Madison, you can see the love flowing from her fingers.

This will bring us all together to not think about bad to think about positive and how can we help. This is what I can do; I can’t think to do nothing else. – Lina Demazi/Madison tailor

Using social media, her daughter asked the community to drop off pre-cut, pre-washed cotton fabric. And that’s when the production really ramped up. They’re making about 50 new masks per day.

Balzano says the whole thing started as a little idea, but became “infectious in a good way.”

And the masks are free. No questions asked.