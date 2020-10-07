‘That was scary, really scary’: Rep. Jahana Hayes warns CT residents to not let guard down in Phase 3 after recovering from Covid-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut is moving forward with Phase Three of reopening Thursday, and as restaurants prepare to welcome more diners, a warning not to let your guard down.

As coronavirus cases increase in some communities, one congresswoman wants you to know the toll it can take on your body.

It’s been just over two weeks now since Connecticut Congresswoman Jahana Hayes tested positive for coronavirus and began a quarantine at home.

Related: Congresswoman Jahana Hayes provides update after testing positive for COVID-19

She found out Wednesday just before an interview with News 8 that she’s now testing negative but admits she’s not 100%.

Still easily winded, even coughing through parts of our conversation, but grateful to be on the other side of what she calls a scary experience.

“At my worst, when I did not feel like I had control over my breathing, where my heart was racing and I was panting. That was scary, really scary,” said Hayes. “There was one night in particular that I got up to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, and I couldn’t go back to bed. I couldn’t catch my breath. It was scary because I checked my air saturation, and it wasn’t as low as I thought it would’ve been. It really felt like I wasn’t getting any air.”

Related: Congresswoman Jahana Hayes symptomatic days after testing positive for COVID-19

As she comes out of this, the number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut is slowly increasing, and with Connecticut getting ready to loosen restrictions heading into Phase Three of reopening, her warning is to stay safe after she and her husband experienced it differently.

“His symptoms were so much worse than mine were. He had a fever for several days. He’s a man who works out every day, and he could not climb the stairs. His was very different, so what I want people to understand is that people will experience this differently, and that’s why we have to be responsible for each other,” said Hayes.

Hayes is running for re-election this November, recently participating in a virtual debate against GOP opponent David X Sullivan and Independent Bruce Walczak.

Related: Capitol Report: Rep. Jahana Hayes discusses campaign, COVID-19 concerns with in-person learning

While they disagree on a number of issues, they agreed on one when asked about a national mask mandate in public areas. It should be a decision made at the state level, not the federal level.