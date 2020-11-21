The ‘1-2-3 Punch’ Connecticut women are facing in the pandemic

(WTNH) — A recent New York Times article revealed the ways in which women throughout the country have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. They call it the “1-2-3 Punch.”

They were first impacted when they lost retail businesses, restaurants and healthcare. Then it affected local and state government jobs where women also outnumber men. The third punch, was when kids went to remote learning forcing most moms to stay home.

A local Connecticut group called the Permanent Commission on the Status of Women in Connecticut, better known as PCSW, recently launched a statewide data collection initiative to see how the pandemic has impacted women.

The group’s executive director Tina Courpas said while the collection is not yet finished, they found some common themes.

In the early childhood space, people have lost of their jobs because 85 percent of childcare workers are women. There are fewer enrollments in childcare because people are afraid to send their kids.

There is a capacity at daycares. People who usually rely on their families to take care of their kids do not want to expose them to possibly getting the virus.

Courpas said, “It seems to us in our research that COVID is and I saw this quotation in an article. It’s like a heat seeking missile that finds the most vulnerable parts of society. I do not want to minimize the contributions of every member of the family but it really does highlight the multiple hats that women wear in their families and in their professions.”

The rest of the data will be published in the first quarter of 2021.

Courpas said some solutions that have been discussed in several meetings include investing in a better childcare structure for the state and creating more opportunities to have women’s pay equal men’s.