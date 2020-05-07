The 7 criteria Connecticut needs to meet to start reopening on May 20 and where we are now with each

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — During a daily briefing on Thursday, Governor Ned Lamont and state officials detailed the criteria for phase one of reopening the state.

As stated previously, there are seven key goals the state needs to meet:

A 14-day decline of hospitalizations.

Increased testing available.

Sufficient contact tracing capacity.

Protecting vulnerable populations.

Adequate healthcare capacity.

An adequate supply of PPE.

Appropriate workplace safeguards.

Many of these criteria are already in the works. To gauge where the state is in each goal, leaders set up a red, yellow or green grading system.

Credit: Governor Lamont’s office

Currently, the state is excelling in a decline in hospitalizations, adequate healthcare capacity and appropriate workplace safeguards. The areas needing the most improvement are to increase testing and protecting vulnerable populations.

When asked if it would impact reopening the state if all metrics weren’t in “the green” on May 20, Lamont said:

“We got to get close to an A+. I want to see our metrics get into the green zone, and look, if we’re a little off on one or two, we’ll make a judgment on that. But, I feel very confident that we’re moving in the right direction. May 20 is a good day.”

Officials said they plan to ramp up testing to 42,000 diagnostic tests per week by May 20.

They said all symptomatic patients should be tested, and that they will begin to test those who are asymptomatic. Those tests will have a near 48-hour turn-around time for results.

Within increased testing, leaders said there would be numerous partners to collect samples and help with laboratory processing.

When asked if the amount of testing would impact the reopening, Lamont said:

“It’s a package of criteria that we have, so I look at the entire package. Testing though is very important, and the difference between 42 [thousand] and 40 [thousand] and 44 [thousand]…we’re gunning to get to 42,000 tests. I think we’re over halfway there now, and Josh [State COO Josh Geballe] and I feel pretty confident that we’ve got the lab space and the ingredients we need.”

“The absolute number is not important; it’s what you do with those tests that is important,” explained Dr. Albert Ko, part of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.

Ko said as long as the tests are being used for those who are most vulnerable and asymptomatic, the amount of testing doesn’t matter as much.

Another criterion is contact tracing, which the governor has been talking about for weeks. On Thursday, ContaCT went live for testing. It will be available for the general public next week.

Twenty local health departments are helping with the system; volunteer recruitment and training are underway.

One of the taskforce’s biggest goals is to protect the vulnerable or high-risk groups such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities, direct care workers, corrections staff, first responders and at-risk urban communities.

Lamont said the state would waive the requirement for a doctor’s order or another prescribing medical provider to get tested. He also modified state laws and regulations to allow the tests to be done by pharmacists.

Lamont said it would help the state test more people, adding that the pharmacies will increase access within more populated, urban areas.

Each of the state’s COVID-19 testing sites continue to require appointments be made in advance prior to arriving.

Leaders also said the state should have a 30-day supply of PPE for major healthcare systems when reopening. Once worried about that area, Lamont said more PPE arrived on Thursday, bringing Connecticut closer to that goal.

There will be specific criteria for the businesses and workplaces that are allowed to reopen on May 20.

Leaders said salons might need plastic shields in-between stations, while restaurants may need disposable menus and wait staff to wear gloves. Additional instructions for those institutions should be released Friday.

Lamont told News 8 that sometime in June would be decision day for phase two.

“What I envision is the reopening committee says we are going to take a second look and give guidance. Based on the facts on the ground, early June…maybe June 20 is our next decision point. Maybe a little earlier, [it] depends where we are. We are learning all the time.”