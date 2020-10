PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Aqua Turf in Plantsville is temporarily shutting down for the winter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The banquet hall emphasized in a post on Facebook that they are not closing their doors for good. They just won’t be holding events until early March 2021 due to the cold weather and COVID-19 restrictions.

Aqua Turf will, however, remain open for tours and booking future events through 2023.

Aqua Turf said they hope the state will increase indoor capacity.