COVID-19 Update: Coronavirus pandemic’s impact on respiratory therapy

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maria Capobianco is the manager of respiratory therapy at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington. Capobianco says Coronavirus has changed procedures in respiratory therapy, from how therapists deal with patients, to how they protect themselves while working with those patients.

Capobianco also says days are long and busy for respiratory therapists, running from one emergency to another. They have increased staffing to help with the influx of critical patients coming into the emergency department.

But she told News 8 that despite the long hours and emotional toll seeing patients so critically ill, there is nowhere else she would rather be than helping those patients.

Whether watching a patient being able to breathe after removing an intubation tube that supported their breathing, or holding someone’s hand as they take their last breath, she knows that she and the other respiratory therapists are making a difference.