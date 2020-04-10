The do’s and don’ts of at home hair styling

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A thing that’s different during this coronavirus outbreak is hair styling. Salons and barbershops have been closed for almost a month, so you might be reaching the point of doing your own cut and color.

These shops closed somewhat abruptly, so there wasn’t a lot of time to sneak in that last minute haircut or touch up, and desperate times call for desperate measures.

But before you break out the scissors or box color, News 8 spoke with Kate Masse of Meche Beauty Lounge in Wallingford, and she had some great tips on what you can do at home without taking drastic measures in the video above.

Kate also mentioned that a lot people have been complaining of dry hair, feeling as though they need a haircut to get rid of the crispy ends. In meantime, she said try a mask for your hair or something that will revitalize it.

Non-essential businesses will stay closed until at least May 20th. Obviously, it’s been tough having her business closed, but Kate says they miss taking care of their clients most. She says they will be prepared for the influx of customers when the salon reopens.