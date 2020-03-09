Breaking News
Second presumptive positive case of coronavirus announced in Connecticut

The Hartford Capital building to be closed for deep-cleaning in light of coronavirus spread

Coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The capital building in Hartford will be closed for a deep cleaning to prevent the spread of the highly-contagious coronavirus.

In a press conference Monday, State lawmakers announced that the legislative office building in Hartford will be closed immediately to non-legislative visitors, events, meetings, tours, and gatherings beginning Tuesday.

Wednesday will be a ‘shortened day’ for legislators. Only two public hearings will be held: one on an appropriations bill and another on workman’s comp. And at noon a session will be held on a bonding bill.

The capital will be closed to everyone Thursday and Friday for deep-cleaning.

Lawmakers say they will evaluate the risk of virus spread after Friday.

Lawmakers also said deadlines for JF – the process and deadlines associated with writing and approving bills in committee – will be extended for the days the capitol will be closed for cleaning.

WEB EXTRA: Full announcement: Hartford Capital closing for coronavirus deep-cleaning

The announcement was made as Governor Ned Lamont held a meeting at the State Emergency Operations Center for a municipal emergency management and public health update call with town and health leaders across the state.

Earlier this afternoon, Governor Lamont attended a virtual meeting with Vice President Mike Pence and all governors from across the country “as we continue our #COVID19 preparedness and response efforts.”

7 Trinity College students self-quarantined off-campus for possible exposure to COVID-19

