‘The numbers are going in the wrong direction right now’: CT COVID positivity rate spikes over 10%

(WTNH) — A wake-up call in Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers: the positivity rate in Connecticut spiked over 10%. That’s the highest it’s been since the state began widespread testing.

Experts say, while we have much to look ahead to as vaccinations ramp up across the state, it is not the time to loosen the rules when it comes to this pandemic.

Dr. Scott Roberts an internal medicine doctor at Yale New Haven Hospital said, “The numbers are going in the wrong direction right now. We’re seeing an increase in our testing positivity rate, an increase in cases diagnosed on a daily basis.”

Connecticut now seeing a double-digit positivity rate, just under 11%. The second wave of COVID not pulling any punches. 3,600 new cases reported since Monday.

“Some of this appears to be in spite of the measures that people are taking,” Dr. Roberts said. “Ultimately we do know that a lot of positive tests are driven through behavioral factors.”

Behavioral factors like holiday travel and gatherings. It’s what health experts warned us about back in October. Now, experts at Yale say we’re seeing the harsh ramifications right here in CT.

“Many people who may have been infected over the holidays – such as Christmas or New Years – we won’t know they’re positive until a week or two after that and then even a week more the disease progresses and patients get hospitalized,” Dr. Roberts explained.

The stunning positivity rate comes as the CDC announced new requirements for international air travel.

Starting Jan. 26, you must present a negative COVID test in order to enter and leave the US.

Bradley International Airport is already working with its airlines to enforce compliance.

So, with vaccinations continuing to roll out and the pandemic changing by the day, Dr. Roberts says everyone should still remain vigilant.

“There’s a lot of fatigue out there with this pandemic dragging on, but I wanna let people know reassuringly that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Dr. Robers tells News 8, mortality rates are down from where they were in the spring.

He says more and more COVID treatments have become available for patients. But again, remember to still continue doing what we’re supposed to do to stay safe: wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands often.