CT college, universities cancel in-person classes, sporting events amid coronavirus concerns

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Colleges and universities across Connecticut are taking extra precautions to keep students and staff safe as coronavirus concerns rise.

University of New Haven

The president of the University of New Haven has temporarily canceled classes. President Steven Kaplan said in a statement Monday, the school is suspending all in-person classes and exams from Monday through March 14 and on March 23-24.

Out of an abundance of caution, I have made the decision to suspend all in-person classes and exams through the remainder of the week, leading up to the start of spring break on March 14. In addition, in-person classes on March 23 and 24 have been cancelled. This situation will be monitored, and more information will be forthcoming about the exact date that classes will resume. – Steven Kaplan, President of University of New Haven

Faculty members are asked to come up with alternative instruction delivery methods and reschedule all exams.

The university has asked all non-essential employees to plan to work from home beginning March 11, and all university-sponsored travel is canceled until further notice.

Additionally, all scheduled events and athletic games are canceled Monday 6 p.m. and March 9-24.

All residence halls will be closed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 and all students living in these halls are required to leave by Wednesday, March 11 through spring break.

“While there currently are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our campus, these decisions were made after learning that individuals on our campus may have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus after attending an out-of-state conference,” Kaplan said.

Students are asked to monitor the University website at www.newhaven.edu or myCharger for further developments and announcements.

Sacred Heart University

Sacred Heart University has canceled classes on Tuesday, March 10, as it prepares to move courses online from Wednesday, March 11 through March 29.

School officials said the only exception from online learning would be clinical placements and labs as long as they continue safe practices.

Faculty members will take Tuesday to put their online contingency plans into operation. Students are encouraged to check with their professors on how bets to connect online for classes.

Residence, dining halls and recreation area will remain open.

Effective immediately, all major events on campus will be canceled through March 29.

More information can be found on the university’s website.

University of Connecticut

University-sponsored travel outside the state has been suspended. Effective immediately, all domestic and international, university-sponsored travel outside of the state by faculty and staff is suspended until further notice, school officials said. Any exception needs to be approved by university leadership.

On-campus events or athletic events will be modified as needed.

Southern Connecticut State University

Southern Connecticut State University has canceled all trips outside of the state through March 22, including spring break competitions for baseball, gymnastics, softball and women’s lacrosse.

School officials have also issued an immediate freeze on all institutionally-sponsored travel outside of Connecticut until further notice.

Students, faculty and staff are directed to postpone, cancel, or adjust all campus events and meetings, other than classes, that are expected to have 100 or more participants through at least April 30.

Western Connecticut State University

Western Connecticut State University has canceled all trips outside of the state during spring break weekend.

The Colonials’ baseball, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, softball and men’s tennis teams had a total of 33 contests scheduled in either Florida or South Carolina beginning on Thursday, March 12.

Health officials continue to encourage the public to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly to prevent contracting the virus. And if you become ill, you should self-isolate and seek medical care.