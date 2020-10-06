WHO estimates 10% of the planet has contracted COVID-19; Yale doc says the numbers may be higher

(WTNH) — COVID-19 still a mystery in many respects. On one hand, you have President Trump saying ‘Don’t be afraid of COVID‘, on the other the WHO now estimating 10% of the world has already contracted the virus. One Yale doctor tells News 8 the numbers may be higher.

The president left Walter Reed Medical Center Monday night and headed back to the White House.

Shortly after his return to the White House, he tweeted a video message saying, “This is the most powerful country in the world. I can’t be locked up in a room upstairs totally safe.”

And earlier Monday – after receiving experimental antibody – “Don’t be afraid of COVID, don’t let it dominate your life.”

Gov. Ned Lamont responded to that sentiment in a press conference Monday afternoon: “I think it’s totally inappropriate. I think this is the wrong time to relax your guard. I wish the president would not make light of it especially given the fact of his age and he was inflicted.”

While Trump is saying ‘don’t fear the virus’, the World Health Organization released new estimates; they believe 10% of the world has already contracted COVID-19, and they believe the number of asymptomatic patients who go undetected is higher than first thought.

Dr. Sharon Stoll of Yale Medicine said, “It gives you a false sense of security that you are safe and that you can go out and you can go to a restaurant hang out with your friends and you can be a carrier of the virus.”

Dr. Stoll, a neuro-immunologist, believes the number could be higher than 10% because the tests can be inaccurate.

“Asymptomatic individuals can have a false negative up to 30% even asymptomatic person can have a false negative up to 38%.”

And she would know, she and her family have been through the testing process and the virus.

“When I was sick back in May I had COVID. When I got tested, I was negative. I did have symptoms four days later. “

And there’s one test we haven’t talked much about: the antibody test. how accurate is that? Dr. Stoll says they’re still trying to figure that one out.