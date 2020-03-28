 

Third DOC employee tests positive for coronavirus, as protesters call for release of prisoners

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A third Department of Correction employee in Connecticut has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee works at Hartford correctional center but has not been there since March 19th.

The staff member was working a hospital detail officer job at Manchester Memorial Hospital Monday. The person was sent home with a fever the next day.

Both the correctional facility and hospital have been notified and are following protocols.

This, while there’s a growing call for action regarding the health of incarcerated. Families and community members hit the streets of New Haven for the second day in a row calling on Mayor Justin Elicker to release those in prison during this pandemic, saying they’re at high risk of death from Covid-19.

“We are very much concerned for their lives and their well-being because we know that this virus is going to get into the jails. And we know that the jails don’t have what they need, or the staff, or the equipment to properly care for everyone,” said Vanesa Suarez, protester.

Government Lamont and Mayor Justin Elicker have no plans right now to release anyone from state jails or prisons.

Mayor Elicker’s office tells us, he is working to limit the number of arrests made during the Covid-19 crisis, in an effort to keep the prison population down.

