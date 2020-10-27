‘This isn’t fair to all of the restaurants across CT’: Gov. Lamont responds to packed Bridgeport club as state hits COVID 4.1% positivity rate

(WTNH) — Is it a second wave? It depends on who you talk to, but the bottom line is the numbers are coming up and it’s happening quickly. Governor Ned Lamont had some pretty strong words for people who are not following the social distancing guidelines.

Take a look at this video he tweeted out this is over the weekend at a nightclub in Bridgeport:

This is what we’re talking about when we mention establishments not obeying the rules. This was in Bridgeport over the weekend. The less of this we see, the stronger our response will be. This isn’t fair to all of the restaurants across CT looking out for their customers. pic.twitter.com/lEGKqq8IWy — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 27, 2020

No social distancing, no masks, it’s tight indoors -that environment is ripe for a super spreader and this is not the first time this night club has broken the rules. The governor says they are going to go after them and go after them hard with fines and even 100% closure because they are flagrantly disobeying the rules at a time when the numbers are spiking.

“Will have to close schools close down the reopening, we are doing everything we can to allow people to get back to normal life, as safely as we can. But with that type of behavior going on it’s going to be impossible!” Gov. Lamont says.

On Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced the Connecticut COVID-19 positivity rate has increased to 4.1% and hospitalizations increased by 22 patients.