Tito’s Vodka cannot be used to make hand sanitizer, company says

AUSTIN, Texas (WTNH) — The social media team at Tito’s Vodka has been hard at work spreading one message: Don’t use its vodka to make hand sanitizer.

According to CNN, the Austin, Texas, based distillery has fact-checked Twitter users after numerous articles and YouTube videos surfaced explaining how people can make their own hand sanitizer following a strain on supply across the United States over coronavirus fears.

So, the company took to Twitter to debunk the rumors.

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information.”

The World Health Organization did publish an official guide on how to make hand sanitizer but it was intended for populations that do not have clean water or medical-grade products in place, CNN reports.

Some officials worry that people will make the solutions incorrectly and harm themselves.

“I worry about people making their own sanitizer as it will be difficult to make sure that the concentrations are correct,” Daniel Parker, assistant professor of public health at the University of California, Irvine, told CNN of the trend.

For those who do not have or cannot find hand sanitizer, health experts told News 8 washing your hands with soap and water works just as well.

