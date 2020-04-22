Torrington moms create ‘Adopt a 2020 Senior’ Facebook group to make up for special HS moments canceled by Covid-19

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Two Torrington moms have joined forces on Facebook to create something special for the “Class of 2020,” helping to fill the gap for closed schools and canceled graduations.

Kellie Bournique and Dora Carr are Torrington moms on a mission to make-up for special senior year moments robbed by Covid-19.

“She had just picked out her prom dress right before the closing, so that was kind of sad,” said Bournique.

“It’s sad to think we don’t know what’s going to happen. Are they going to have a graduation, is it going to happen?” said Carr.

Their kids are among the Class of 2020. A class that won’t have an in-person prom and may not walk a stage. So they created a Facebook Group: Adopt a 2020 Senior Connecticut.

More than 1,600 members are celebrating the accomplishments of seniors across the state and they’re signing up to “sponsor” a graduating senior.

“We need more seniors. Every time we post, they are picked up so quickly,” said Bournique.

People are signing up to shower these seniors with gifts, kind words, and love.

It doesn’t make up for those lost moments.

“They’re missing school. They’re missing their friends,” said Bournique.

But it does celebrate what they’ve worked so hard to accomplish.

“Bring a ray of hope. Just to let these kids know that ‘wow, look at all your accomplishments,'” said Carr.

To sponsor a senior or post a senior to be adopted, go to their Facebook page.