TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — As COVID-19 cases in our state go up, free testing is being expanded throughout the month of December.

In Torrington, people can get tested on Fridays except for Christmas Day at the Community Health and Wellness Center.

The hours are 9:30 am until noon. You don’t need to make an appointment, have symptoms, or even have insurance. Testing is on a first come, first serve basis.