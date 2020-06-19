Town of Hamden keeps playgrounds closed, urging daycares to comply with state orders

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Mayor Curt Leng is making town-wide changes regarding childcare centers and outdoor areas in town amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Friday, June 12, Mayor Leng signed two Emergency Orders and one Amendment regarding the town’s response to the pandemic.

Use of face coverings

First, the town is now requiring people to use a face mask or cloth covering in public, including those who work in retail and restaurants. Employers are asked to provide face coverings for their staff. However, employees are allowed to use their own face coverings.

All retail business customers and visitors are also asked to wear a mask or face covering. Owners and operators subject to the emergency order may turn away customers who aren’t wearing a face covering.

This Emergency Order went into effect on June 15.

Playgrounds and parks

Until further notice, all playgrounds, playscapes, and splash-pads in Hamden will remain closed.

The town’s dog park is set to reopen on Saturday, June 20, and will be limited to 25 people at a time with social distancing regulations in place.

Per Mayor Leng’s Emergency Order no. 3, open space areas, parks, trails, and athletic courts will remain open with social distancing regulations in place.

Daycare centers

The Mayor is now ordering all childcare centers operating in Hamden to comply with the Governor’s Executive Orders and any impending orders from the Office of Early childhood (OEC).

Right now, the state requires daycare centers to limit group sizes to no more than 10 children in one space. Facilities seeking to care for more than 50 children must seek approval from the OEC, according to Commissioner Beth Bye.

All staff and children must be checked for signs of illness and have a temperature below 100 F before entering the program. Staff and children are also asked to wash their hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

All staff must cover coughs and sneezes with either a tissue or their elbow.

The town’s amendment will go into effect on June 20.