Towns of Mansfield, Windham ask state to limit gathering sizes as college students return

MANSFIELD/WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The towns of Mansfield and Windham are working together to take stronger COVID-19 precautions as UConn and Eastern Connecticut State University students return to their respective communities for the fall semester.

The two towns have submitted a joint letter to Governor Ned Lamont asking the state to limit public gatherings in the area to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Officials say the current state guidelines allow 100-person outdoor gatherings, which they believe is too much of a risk for their communities now that thousands of students are moving back in.

UConn President Thomas Katsouleas told the university community in a letter that the school is currently working with the Governor’s Office to enact an ordinance banning gatherings of 25 or more people. Students who do not comply once the ordinance is in effect would be subject to a citation or student conduct investigation.

For the time being, the two towns are asking residents to voluntarily reduce private gatherings to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors.