Travelers arriving in CT from hotspots don’t need 14-day quarantine if they test negative for COVID

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont’s 71st Executive Order for travel restrictions when arriving in Connecticut is now in effect.

The governor is amending previous self quarantine orders for people arriving here from states with high infection rates.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont lifts 14-day quarantine for those flying from high-risk areas if they have negative COVID test

All travelers who test negative for COVID-19 within 72-hours of arriving in Connecticut are exempt from the 14-day self quarantine.