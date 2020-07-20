Travelers from hot spots who don’t quarantine or fill out online health form could face $1,000 fine, Gov. Lamont says

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Monday that he would be issuing an executive order that tightens the quarantine rule for travelers coming to Connecticut.

He said people coming from high-risk states — those with a 10% or more COVID positive rate — are required to fill out an online travel health form and quarantine for 14 days. Failure to comply could result in a $1,000 fine.

Currently, 22 states are listed under the travel advisory.

If the person can prove they were recently tested and had a negative result, a quarantine period is unnecessary.

“We are giving a right or an option of having a $1,000 fine for people who refuse to fill out the form or don’t obey the protocols,” Lamont said. “Enforcement of that will evolve over time, but we want to send a message loud and clear that as you look at the incredible infection rates in the other parts of the country, we know that COVID came to this part of the country by airplane, and [we] don’t want it to come by airplane again.”

Lamont said officials with the Connecticut Department of Public Health would be at Bradley International Airport to enforce the rule.