Trick-or-treat? Some safety tips to keep in mind this Halloween

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — While the decision of in-person or remote learning is behind them, parents are now faced with another question: To trick-or-treat or not to trick-or-treat?

“They’re going with friends that they are around anyways,” said Maura Raeburn. “They will have masks on, I’m pretty confident with the neighbors that we know, so you have to let the kids have some fun!”

Health officials said the same rules apply to trick-or-treating: social distance, wear a mask, bring hand sanitizer, wait your turn and stay 6 feet apart. They also suggest setting the candy bowl out a few feet from the door.

And what about checking or cleaning candy?

“The safest thing, if parents want to be extra cautious, is just take the candy and kind of put it to the side in the house for a day or two,” said Dr. Patricia Garcia, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. “I don’t think you need to individually disinfect every single piece of candy. You start to run into the risk of damaging the wrappers.”

Earlier this week, Los Angeles County in California originally banned Halloween activities altogether. However, after nation-wide push back, officials have since reversed their decision.

In Connecticut, no decision has been made either way, but the current social distancing guidelines will apply.

“We saw what California has been doing, Commissioner [Deidre] Gifford and I have exchanged notes about it, we are looking at that,” said Paul Mounds, Governor Ned Lamont’s Chief of Staff.

“I think there is going to be a really big push to not have the indoor Halloween parties or get-togethers,” Garcia added.

Some residents are already talking about doing “parade style” trick-or-treating where they throw candy to kids while driving by.