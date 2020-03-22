Trinity College Has Confirmed It’s First Positive Case of COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A member of the Trinity College community has tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in a statement released Sunday morning.

The member of the community has been at “home for a week and became symptomatic after returning home,” according to the release by Martha O’Brien, Director for Trinity College Health Center and Joe DiChristina, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Campus Life.

The individual was on the Trinity College campus through Saturday, March 14th, and received a diagnosis yesterday afternoon. The individual was made aware of the diagnosis after notice from their state public health department. Trinity College has reached out to a “small number of individuals who were in contact with the person who tested positive,” to provide help with precautionary measures and tips on monitoring their own conditions.

