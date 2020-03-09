Trinity College taking extra precautions after 7 students were placed under self-quarantine over potential exposure to coronavirus

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity College in Hartford is the most recent campus to be dealing with the coronavirus.

Seven students are in self-quarantine off-campus after possible exposure to COVID-19 at a recent event out of state.

Ken Haas, a Trinity College Class of 2020 student, said his classmates were at the Conservative Political Action Conference out of state two weeks ago.

Haas is a public policy health major. He’s a commuter, but one of the students on self-quarantine is in one of his classes.

He said the news a bit unsettling, so he’s taking precautions.

“[I’m] using the Purell, washing my hands…playing it safe,” he said.

The students were checked out at the health center and did not show symptoms of the virus.

Haas said, “They’ve [Trinity College] been sending us repeated emails, keeping us informed every step of the way.”

The home quarantine students are on will last 14 days. Trinity officials said they will be checking in with the kids.

Even though spring break is next week, Trinity is canceling all college-sponsored student trips and community service trips. The Athletics Department is rescheduling NESCAC conference contests within the northeast.

Anyone doing personal travel is being asked to pack books and laptops in case changing circumstances affect their ability to return to campus.

“We know that this news may bring anxiety and concern,” said Joe DiChristina, VP for Student Affairs and Dean of Campus Life. “We are following medical and public health best practices, and our COVID-19 response team is working at all levels to safeguard the health of our community.”

Trinity officials told News 8 the health center is partnering with Hartford Healthcare and has a 24-hour hotline which can be reached by calling (860) 972-8100.

The college’s COVID-19 team has also been in communication with local and state public health departments.