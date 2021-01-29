Trinity doctor urges caution, warns next few weeks crucial with virus variant in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut like much of the country is on a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Maintaining that is now extremely important according to the Chief Clinical Officer of Trinity Health of New England.

“The next few weeks will be crucial for this country and for our state. If this variant, we give more time for it to spread, and if it becomes the dominant strain in this country, we will see a surge like we haven’t seen so far. It will be catastrophic,” warns Doctor Syed Hussain.

To date only the UK variant has been detected in Connecticut. Eight cases all in New Haven County. Two in New Haven, three in West Haven, and three in Oxford. Health officials suspect there are more.

Doctors say even though current vaccines appear to work on the variant – the rapid spread concerns them.

Doctor Hussain points out that the UK detected this strain in the late fall. Today the country is in lockdown with travel restrictions. He urges everyone to do their part.

“You need to mask, distance, avoid gatherings please at all costs for the next several weeks and months until we get the vaccine rolled out to more and more people,” said Hussain.

“I want to encourage people to realize that even if it is your turn, and we start to see the efficacy may drop for some of these variants, it’s still very important to get the vaccine,” says Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo, Chief of Infectious Disease at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford.