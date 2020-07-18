How Trinity Health EMTs battle weekend heatwave in layers of PPE

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend’s heat is putting first responders to the test. Ambulance crews are wearing extra personal protective equipment (PPE) while dealing with the rising temperatures.

News 8 got a look inside one of the ambulances with Trinity Health of New England. The heat is on and they are battling it out. It’s a tougher battle when you consider they have to wear all of their PPE, which is crucial to protecting them from COVID-19. But, it also takes a toll on them when responding to emergency calls.

EMT Robert Finlay said, “It’s safe and secure to have it but I know I don’t want to be in it for long.”

Field Supervisor James Guerrera said he is, “Encouraging them to self monitor their health. If they’re feeling sick or anything like that get em taken care of. Get em cooled off.”

So far, there were no heat-related emergency calls in the Waterbury area on Saturday.