Trinity Health Of New England expands Covid-19 testing capacity, physician order no longer required at drive-through testing sites

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Trinity Health Of New England has announced a significant increase in their coronavirus testing capacity on Wednesday.

This expansion will allow for additional testing availability at Mercy Medical Center, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Mary’s Hospital and Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Trinity Health Of New England’s three drive-through testing sites are offering coronavirus testing to all members of the community, regardless if you are a patient within the hospital system or not, including children.

“An increased capacity for COVID-19 testing for all Connecticut citizens is an essential component for the state’s re-opening strategy. We applaud Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s efforts, who recently lifted the requirement for patients to have a referral or physicians order to receive a COVID-19 test. This change will have a positive impact on reducing barriers for many in our local, underserved communities, in which access to care may have limited their ability to obtain a physician’s order, and ultimately obtain a COVID-19 test. Trinity Health Of New England prides itself on its work to provide equitable care for all community members, and we are proud to now continue that mission through our expanded testing.” Reggy Eadie, M.D., M.B.A., President & CEO of Trinity Health Of New England

To date, Trinity Health Of New England says that they have provided COVID-19 testing to over 21,000 community members served by the regional health care system.