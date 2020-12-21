Trinity Health of New England expects first shipment of Moderna vaccine by Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trinity Health of New England expects to get its first shipment of Moderna’s vaccine by Wednesday. It’s also expecting to get more Pfizer vaccine this week.

Trinity Health of New England has already vaccinated about 1,100 people. Two of its top doctors got vaccinated Monday.

“Doctor Hussain and I got our first vaccine injections today. I don’t know about you but I feel perfectly fine. I feel great,” Dr. Reggy Eadie, President and CEO, Trinity Health Of New England.

About 7,700 people statewide have been vaccinated against COVID so far. A third of all nursing homes in the state will be vaccinated by the end of the week.