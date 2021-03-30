Trinity Health of New England hosting a 24-hour Vax-A-Thon

(WTNH) — Trinity Health of New England will host a one-of-a-kind event to get thousands of people vaccinated. They’re holding a 24-hour Vax-A-Thon.

“We have a 24-hour period,” said Dr. Reggy Eadie, President and CEO of Trinity Health of New England. “That’s right, a 24-hour period of administering vaccines.”

The Vax-A-Thon will run from Friday, April 9 at 5 p.m. to Saturday, April 10 at 5 p.m. at the Artists Collective in Hartford. The event is being held about one week after eligibility opens up for everyone, who is 16 and older.

“Regardless of work, what you have scheduled for either of those days, there should be time to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Eadie. “We think this is the right thing to do and the right time to do it.”

Dr. Reggy Eadie, President and CEO of Trinity Health of New England, said their goal is to provide a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to 4,000 people.

“The more vaccines they give us, the more vaccinations we can administer,” explained Dr. Eadie.

He said the event will prioritize individuals, who fall into the following five categories: Sickle cell disease, Down Syndrome, end-stage renal disease on dialysis, solid organ transplant, and active cancer treatment.

“On Saturday, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., we’re going to earmark or reserve spaces for those in the state of Connecticut who meet one of those five criteria.”

Miriam Roane, President of the Artists Collective Board of Directors, released a statement to News 8 about this event. She said:

“The Artists Collective is pleased and honored to host this event. We feel it recognizes our place in the community and we are happy to be part of making it a safer and healthier place.”

There’s been a push in Hartford to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Hartford is hosting a series of no appointment, walk-up clinics for city residents.

“We’ve got folks making phone calls, we’ve got a team going out knocking on doors,” explained Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “We’re doing everything we can to spread the word.”

The first clinic will be this Thursday, April 1 from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Flatbush Avenue.

“We’re trying to remove every barrier we can to make vaccinations easy and accessible to everyone,” said Mayor Bronin.

Appointments can be made at this link.